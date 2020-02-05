Besides opening day of the new session, Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont was scheduled to unveil his proposed changes to a $22 billion tax-and-spending plan for the fiscal year that begins July 1. Lamont was to address a joint session of the General Assembly at noon.

AD

AD

The nonpartisan Office of Fiscal Analysis estimates the state’s main spending account, the general fund, will have a $183.8 million surplus next fiscal year, which is slightly higher than the budget $166.2 million surplus. Also, the state’s budget reserve account is projected to grow to $3 billion by fiscal year 2021, a record high.

But that doesn’t mean Connecticut’s financial challenges are over.

This year’s general fund has a nearly $30 million projected deficit, due mostly to tax refunds and state agency shortfalls. The Office of Fiscal Analysis is also projecting general fund deficits in future fiscal years: $757 million in fiscal year 2022, $1.2 billion in 2023 and $917 million in 2024.