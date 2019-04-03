RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia lawmakers will take up Gov. Ralph Northam’s vetoes and suggested amendments during a one-day session.

Northam’s proposals to be considered Wednesday include a hike on gas taxes to pay for improvements to I-81 and a ban on the use of hand-held cellphones on state roads.

The session could see the GOP-led General Assembly knock down some of the Democratic governor’s proposals, while failing to overturn his vetoes.

The Democratic governor has been trying to recover since a blackface scandal almost forced him to resign two months ago. He’s won praise from black lawmakers for focusing his legislative agenda on efforts to address longstanding racial inequities.

But Republicans have signaled opposition to some of Northam’s other proposals, including his push to limit smartphone usage by drivers.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.