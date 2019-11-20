NHTSA’s acting administrator, James Owens, says the agency is assessing autonomous vehicle technology and researching how people interact with it.
The hearing comes a day after the National Transportation Safety Board accused NHTSA of failing to adequately regulate the testing of autonomous vehicles. One board member said NHTSA puts technology advancement above saving lives.
