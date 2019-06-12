WASHINGTON — Two U.S. senators are seeking answers from the FBI about its response to a suspected hack by Russian intelligence of a Florida-based voting software company before the 2016 election.

Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota have sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray asking him to explain what steps the agency took in response to the breach of VR Systems’ computer servers.

Robert Mueller’s report into Russia’s election interference disclosed a breach of a voting software company without mentioning the name of the company.

In their letter released Wednesday, Wyden and Klobuchar ask whether the FBI has examined VR Systems’ servers and if the agency has reviewed the conclusions of a security firm hired by the company.

The FBI had no immediate comment.

