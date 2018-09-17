WASHINGTON — The Latest on documents from the FBI’s Russia investigation (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

The Justice Department says it’s working with the director of national intelligence to comply with President Donald Trump’s order declassifying a trove of documents in the Russia investigation.

In a statement Monday night, a department spokesperson says an order like the one Trump gave earlier in the day triggers a declassification review by various agencies “to ensure the safety of America’s national security interests.”

That review is now ongoing.

Trump on Monday declassified a trove of documents related to the early days of the FBI’s Russia investigation, including portions of a secret surveillance warrant and former FBI Director James Comey’s text messages.

__

5:55 p.m.

President Donald Trump is declassifying a trove of documents related to the early days of the FBI’s Russia investigation, including portions of a secret surveillance warrant and former FBI Director James Comey’s text messages.

Trump made the extraordinary move in response to calls from his allies in Congress who say they believe the Russia investigation was tainted by anti-Trump bias within the ranks of the FBI and Justice Department. It also came as Trump continued his efforts to undermine special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.

Trump’s decision will result in the release of text messages and documents involving several top Justice Department and FBI officials whom Trump has repeatedly attacked over the last year.

