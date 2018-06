In this May 10, 2018 photo, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., meets with reporters during his weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ryan is agreeing with another senior House Republican who says there’s no evidence that the FBI planted a “spy” on President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign. The comments contradict Trump, who has insisted the agency planted a “spy for political reasons and to help Crooked Hillary win.” (J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election (all times local):

6:40 p.m.

The Justice Department is conducting an investigation related to an unauthorized leak of information by a former staffer on the Senate Intelligence Committee. That’s according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The Senate Intelligence Committee agreed to provide records in response to a request from the Justice Department, and the Senate on Wednesday passed a resolution allowing it to do so.

The committee would not comment on the investigation Thursday. But in a release, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr said the committee is cooperating with the department. The Justice Department had no comment.

___

12:15 p.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says there’s no evidence of collusion between President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia.

Ryan’s comments Thursday echo the conclusion of a House Intelligence Committee report released earlier this year. Ryan made the comments a day after contradicting Trump over whether there was an FBI spy in his presidential campaign.

Trump has claimed that a spy was planted in his campaign to help his Democratic opponent. This was disputed by Ryan and two other Republicans who have been briefed on the FBI’s use of an informant at the time.

Still, Ryan has pushed for more documents on the matter, and the Justice Department said late Wednesday it would give lawmakers a third briefing on the use of the informant.

Ryan said it has been “frustrating” that the Justice Department hasn’t provided the documents sooner.

___

7:50 a.m.

The Justice Department says it will offer a third classified briefing for lawmakers next week on the FBI’s handling of its Russia probe.

The briefings come as President Donald Trump has pushed the idea that the FBI used a secret informant to spy on his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump-aligned Republicans are demanding documents. But three top Republicans who attended classified briefings on the subject last month, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, have said there was no evidence of a political spy.

The Department of Justice held the two briefings late last month amid reports that a longtime U.S. government informant approached members of Trump’s campaign to gather intelligence on Russian efforts to sway the election.

