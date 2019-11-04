Environmental groups say relaxing of the rule will allow more dumping of dangerous heavy metals from coal plants.

It’s the latest Trump administration regulatory rollback for U.S. coal and coal-fired power plants. The U.S. coal industry is suffering in market competition against cheaper natural gas and renewables, and has sought a series of regulatory breaks.

Another proposal due out shortly is expected to extend some deadlines for closing unlined coal dumps near groundwater.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD