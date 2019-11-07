The Post said Barr rebuffed the request, which came in September around the time the White House released a rough transcript of Trump’s July 25 call at the center of the House impeachment probe. The paper cited unidentified people familiar with the effort.
House Democrats are investigating Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to investigate political rivals as aid money was being withheld.
Trump insists he did nothing wrong.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD