Trump vetoed an identical measure in March and the White House promises he’ll veto this one, too.
Wednesday’s vote follows the recent release by the administration of a list of 127 military construction projects totaling $3.6 billion that will be canceled in order to pay for the border wall. Democrats opposed to Trump’s moves didn’t pick up any additional GOP supporters this time.
