Prosecutors said Nader conspired with 48-year-old Ahmad “Andy” Khawaja to conceal the source of more than $3.5 million in campaign contributions to political committees associated with a political candidate in the 2016 race.

Prosecutors allege the two men made the contributions to gain influence with the candidate and other high-level political figures. They say Nader also told an official from a foreign government about those efforts.

Six others are also charged in the case.

