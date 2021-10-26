Democrats maintained their lead in total cash on hand over the reporting period, according to VPAP, and six-figure sums flowed to dozens of candidates, including those in some of the most closely contested races. The top House fundraiser was Del. Wendy Gooditis, who brought in nearly $1.4 million and spent about $1.2 million in her race against GOP challenger Nick Clemente in the 10th House District, which consists mostly of Loudoun County.