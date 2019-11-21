The statement amounts to an apparent rebuke of Rep. Devin Nunes (Calif.), the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, and others who have used the hearings to advance claims that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that waged information warfare against the United States in 2016.
But Hill’s remarks also appear to be aimed at President Trump, who has been depicted by numerous witnesses as either convinced that Ukraine sought to defeat him in 2016 or intent on advancing that conspiratorial claim as a way of deflecting attention from Russia’s involvement.
“The unfortunate truth is that Russia was the foreign power that systematically attacked our democratic institutions,” Hill says. “It is beyond dispute.”