Fiona Hill, the former White House adviser on Russia, is expected to open her testimony before the impeachment inquiry Thursday with a withering attack on House members seeking to sow doubt that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

“This is a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propogated by the Russian security services,” Hill says in her opening statement, a copy of which was obtained by The Washington Post.

The statement amounts to an apparent rebuke of Rep. Devin Nunes (Calif.), the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, and others who have used the hearings to advance claims that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that waged information warfare against the United States in 2016.

But Hill’s remarks also appear to be aimed at President Trump, who has been depicted by numerous witnesses as either convinced that Ukraine sought to defeat him in 2016 or intent on advancing that conspiratorial claim as a way of deflecting attention from Russia’s involvement.

“The unfortunate truth is that Russia was the foreign power that systematically attacked our democratic institutions,” Hill says. “It is beyond dispute.”

