First floating LNG terminal arrives at German port

In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine , Germany has scrambled to secure alternative sources of gas to replace Russian supplies , on which the country had long relied.

BERLIN — The first of several ships that will serve as floating terminals to receive liquefied natural gas imports in Germany arrived Wednesday off the Baltic Sea port of Mukran.

The 280-meter-long (918-feet-long) Neptune is due to begin operation in nearby Lubmin on Dec. 1.

Similar so-called floating storage and regasification units are scheduled to arrive at the North Sea ports of Wilhelmshaven and Brunsbuettel later this year.

Along with other measures taken by the government — such as reviving mothballed coal and oil-fired power plants and extending the lifetime of its three remaining nuclear reactors — “this winter Germany’s energy security seems assured,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz told lawmakers Wednesday.