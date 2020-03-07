On Thursday, the first lady tweeted a series of pics, including two of herself wearing a hard hat while reviewing blueprints for the construction of a tennis pavilion on the south grounds.
Critics lashed out, with some saying the photos were insensitive during the global coronavirus scare. Others referenced President Donald Trump’s immigration policies in their comments.
The first lady helped break ground for the pavilion in October. The White House has said no public funds will be used for the project.
