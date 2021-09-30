No one was in the office at the time, Travis County Democratic Party Chairwoman Katie Naranjo said, but the incident was caught on security cameras. A note was left with a politically motivated threat, Naranjo said.
“Anyone who wears an American flag as a bandana and then throws a Molotov cocktail ... into a building and leaves a note, a threatening note, is a coward,” she said.
Authorities did not release the contents of the note.
The man in the video is also suspected of vandalizing a Travis County administrative building a few hours later, Jennings said.