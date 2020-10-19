Kyle Woodard, a 44-year-old schoolteacher from Pompano Beach, said “it’s just a really important year to vote,” after casting his ballot at the African-American Research Museum in Fort Lauderdale.

“I’m really inspired based on what’s going on in the country,” Woodard said. “So the first chance I got, I was going to take it.”

Woodard said President Trump’s constant attacks on mail voting, including unsubstantiated claims that it would result in widespread fraud, are a blatant attempt at voter suppression. “Being Black, I’ve seen a lot of suppression my whole life,” he said. “This is nothing new.”

Statewide data from Friday showed a distinct advantage for Democrats among mail voters, with more than 1 million Democrats casting ballots by mail compared to about 620,000 Republicans, according to the Florida Democratic Party.

But it is too early to say whether the first round of in-person voting in Florida would favor Democrats or Republicans. In other states where such data is available, enthusiasm is far higher among registered Democrats among both mail and in-person voting.

With early voting underway across the United States, and Americans casting ballots by mail at historic numbers, nearly 30 million have already voted with two weeks to go before Election Day, according to a tally by political scientist Michael McDonald of the University of Florida. That represents more than a fifth of total turnout in 2016.

In downtown Sarasota, a major Republican stronghold in Florida since the 1970s, people began lining up to cast their ballots 90 minutes before Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner opened his doors at 8:30 a.m. The line stretched out of the building, constructed as a hotel in 1925 by circus magnate John Ringling’s brother, Charles, and into a tree-shaded courtyard where a steady breeze cooled the crowd. A partisan breakdown of turnout so far was not immediately available.

In Pinellas County, home of Clearwater and St. Petersburg, more voters had cast ballots by midday than voted early overall in 2016, according to county data. By midday, Democrats had outvoted Republicans 2,606 to 2,348. In mail ballots, the Democratic advantage in Pinellas, which narrowly supported Trump in 2016, was even starker: 77,847 to 52,430.

In Lee County, home of Fort Myers, Republicans were outvoting Democrats both by mail and in person. Lee voted overwhelmingly for Trump in 2016.

“Trump all the way,” said Melinda McGehee, 53, as she stood next to her friend and fellow Republican voter, Alexandra Connor, 51, in Fort Lauderdale. “Because being in health care, I think it’s super important everyone gets what Trump’s trying to do with health care. I’m super scared if Biden wins what’s going to happen to my career, my parents, my family and my friends with health care.”

The coronavirus is doing more in Florida than increasing mail balloting; it also shuttered an elections office in Okaloosa County, in the state’s Panhandle, after Elections Supervisor Paul Lux and several other employees tested positive for the virus, according to the Destin Log.

In-person voting also kicked off in Colorado Monday, but voting centers were largely quiet in a state where the majority of voters have cast ballots by mail or drop box for many years.

Yet mail ballot returns show historic enthusiasm in Colorado, too, with Secretary of State Jena Griswold reporting that 24 times more voters have returned their ballots than by this time in 2016. She also said a historic number of people applied to be election judges.

“I was really motivated to get here and get my ballot in,” said Robbie Martinez, 46, a journeyman electrician, after dropping his ballot into a drop box in downtown Denver. “I have never liked Trump. I couldn’t even believe he became president. It’s been a circus.”