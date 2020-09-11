The decision comes less than a month before the presidential swing state’s Oct. 5 deadline to register to vote for November’s general election.
“This is a deeply disappointing decision,” said Paul Smith, vice president at the Campaign Legal Center.
Smith’s group and others sued DeSantis after he signed a law that put the payment conditions on a widely supported state constitutional amendment. In 2018, Florida voters overwhelmingly passed an amendment that allowed felons to register to vote, overturning decades of practice in which felons had to petition the governor to have their rights restored.
“Nobody should ever be denied their constitutional rights because they can’t afford to pay fines and fees,” Smith said.