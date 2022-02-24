At the time, Miami-Dade and Broward counties were the only two of the state’s 67 that had condominium recertification programs.

Story continues below advertisement

“Anything that could have been thought of was definitely put in with a lot of thought and a lot of love to make sure that what happened at Surfside will never happen again,” said Republican Rep. Daniel Perez, who chairs the committee that sponsored the bill.

Advertisement

Among other provisions in the bill are a requirement that condominium associations notify residents of when buildings need to be recertified and to give them inspection reports.

It also requires associations to every 10 years study the reserves available to pay for structural damage.

“This bill doesn’t guarantee that it will never happen again, but it goes a long way to making sure that we’re going to ask people to be responsible, we’re going to look for these problems and we’re going to do our best to make sure, that if at all possible, this is never repeated,” said Democratic Rep. Joe Geller, whose district includes Surfside.

Story continues below advertisement

Republican House Speaker Chris Sprowls praised Perez for his work on the bill after the vote.