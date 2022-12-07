'Don't Say Gay' Florida lawmaker indicted on fraud charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida lawmaker who sponsored the controversial law critics call “Don't Say Gay” has been indicted on charges of defrauding a federal coronavirus loan program for small businesses, officials said Wednesday.
Harding, a Republican, became nationally know this year over his sponsorship of a law that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, as well as material that is not deemed age-appropriate.
Harding did not immediately return an emailed request for comment. A voicemail left at his office was not immediately returned. It is unclear if he has hired a lawyer.
The Republican speaker of the Florida House of Representatives has temporarily removed Harding from his committee assignments in the Legislature.
A trial is scheduled for Jan. 11.