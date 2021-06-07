Democratic President Joe Biden last month ordered U.S. intelligence officials to “redouble” their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any possibility the trail might lead to a Chinese laboratory. At the time of his announcement, Biden said two intelligence agencies were leaning more toward the initial theory that the virus spread through human contact with an infected animal. One agency leaned more toward the lab theory. Neither theory had more than “low or moderate confidence,” he said.