Florida’s historic recount in three statewide elections continued Wednesday, with both parties bracing for court rulings that could influence the proceedings.

Election officials in Broward County, a populous Democratic stronghold, maintained that they will meet the 3 p.m. Thursday deadline for completing a machine recount. Representatives of both parties went to the Broward elections office Wednesday to do a “walk-through” and prepare for the manual recount that is expected to follow in the Senate race. Officials in Palm Beach County have said they can’t guarantee they’ll be done Thursday.

In the Senate contest, Sen. Bill Nelson (D) trails Gov. Rick Scott (R) by fewer than 13,000 votes out of more than 8 million cast. Both men were in Washington on Wednesday. At a photo opportunity for new Republican senators, Scott declined to answer questions about whether he still thinks the vote count in Florida has been tainted by fraud.

Both campaigns were awaiting a court decision on Nelson’s request to count absentee and provisional ballots that were not tallied because voters’ signatures did not match their voter registration records. A hearing was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Outside the Tallahassee courthouse, television news cameras dotted the block and reporters positioned themselves for live shots in anticipation of the hearing. A large satellite truck was parked nearby.

Scott, meanwhile, recused himself from a state commission that certifies the election results, as he did in 2014. But the move is unlikely to satisfy Democrats, who have demanded that he remove himself from any decision-making in the state’s administration of elections.

Nelson’s campaign filed a lawsuit in Florida Circuit Court on Wednesday requesting to inspect records in Bay County, where the election supervisor has said that in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, he let voters submit ballots electronically, an apparent violation of state law. Officials with the Florida Department of State, which oversees elections, did not immediately respond to a request about whether they were requesting an investigation in Bay County.

Separately, they have asked state law enforcement officials and federal prosecutors to investigate allegations that state Democrats sent incorrect voting instructions to mail-in voters in four counties. The request appears to be the first time the department has flagged allegations of voting irregularities.

The complaint includes examples of four voters who mailed in absentee ballots that lacked sufficient information and were sent follow-up affidavits. Instructions for completing the affidavits said the deadline was last Thursday, two days after the election; the actual deadline was last Monday, the day before the election.

At least two of the four voters affected were Democrats, according to their local election offices, so it’s unclear why someone at the state Democratic party would give them the wrong deadline or who altered the form.

It also remains unclear how many voters may have received the incorrect instructions, which could have led to their ballots not being counted. The Florida Democratic Party did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Senate race will determine the size of the GOP’s majority in 2019 and shape the power structure in the nation’s largest swing state. Both sides have filed lawsuits as they seek to angle for an edge.

Nelson and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee filed a suit in federal court Tuesday evening seeking to extend the deadline to finish the count in all 67 counties. Separately, Nelson and the state party went to court to try to loosen the rules for a manual recount as both parties braced for the Senate race to come down to a hand inspection of ballots.

One suit filed by Nelson on Tuesday aims to stop the state canvassing board from certifying the results before all 67 counties complete their machine and manual recounts. In their filing, Democrats noted that officials in Palm Beach County have said it may be impossible to meet the deadlines.

On Tuesday night, Susan Bucher, the supervisor of elections for Palm Beach County, announced that vote-counting machines had overheated and stopped working — requiring staff members to recount 174,900 early-vote ballots that took a day and a half to get through the first time. Machines were repaired Wednesday morning, and mechanics remained on site.

“We are disappointed by the mechanical problems,” Bucher said. “We’re working 24/7 to get the job done.”

The recount began over the weekend in many Florida counties. But Broward, the state’s second-most-populous county, began counting ballots only Tuesday morning. Republicans have complained about the pace in the Democratic stronghold.

In neighboring Miami-Dade County, the most populous in the state, Mayor Carlos Gimenez said Wednesday that officials there will meet the deadline “without a doubt,” adding that they are in “quality assurance” mode now.

“We will complete the recount,” said Brenda Snipes, the election supervisor in Broward County. “There’s never been a deadline that we’ve missed.”

Several variables could complicate the recount — most notably the mounting legal disputes.

Although Scott has been a vocal critic of Democrats during the recount, Republican gubernatorial nominee Ron DeSantis has been much quieter. DeSantis, a close ally of President Trump, has a more comfortable margin over Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum (D). Democrats and Republicans are not anticipating a hand recount in the governor’s race. Votes also are being recounted in the race for state agriculture commissioner.

Reinhard reported from Lauderhill, Fla., and Gardner reported from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Seung Min Kim in Washington contributed to this report.