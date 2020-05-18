Along with House and Senate leaders and the top Democrat and Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, Rubio will now have access to some of the highest-level secrets in Congress. A former Republican presidential candidate who eventually endorsed Donald Trump in 2016, he has also worked with Democrats on the panel on its investigation into Russian election interference and other matters.
Rubio’s promotion comes amid occasional tension between the White House and the intelligence community. Trump has fired, ousted or moved aside multiple officials in the last year.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Rubio’s appointment. McConnell said that he was a “natural choice” and that congressional oversight was needed “to keep partisan bias and political interference out of these sensitive activities.”
