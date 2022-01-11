Cherfilus-McCormick is now the heavy favorite to win the seat after earning less than 24% of the primary vote in an 11-candidate race. Democrats outnumber Republicans by a nearly 5-1 ratio in the district, which includes parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties. And Cherfilus-McCormick has far outraised Mariner, who also has faced questions about his record as a convicted felon, even though he has qualified legally to run.