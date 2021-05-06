“Me signing this bill says, ‘Florida, your vote counts,’ ” DeSantis said in a live interview on the Fox News show “Fox & Friends.” He added: “Your vote is going to be cast with integrity and transparency, and this is a great place for democracy.”
Like similar bills that Republicans are pushing in dozens of state legislatures nationwide, the Florida measure adds hurdles to voting by mail, restricts the use of drop boxes and prohibits any actions that could influence those standing in line to vote, which voting rights advocates said is likely to discourage nonpartisan groups from offering food or water to voters as they wait in the hot Florida sun.
Democrats and voting rights advocates accused Republicans of trying to make it harder for some Floridians to cast ballots — and to appease constituents who believe Donald Trump’s false claims that the election was stolen.
Both Democrats and Republicans, including DeSantis, hailed Florida’s administration of the November 2020 election as a model for the nation. Trump won the state by more than three percentage points.
Critics said the new law curtails poll access in a variety of ways that will intimidate, confuse and otherwise make it harder for people to vote by mail, which is popular in Florida. In November, more than 4.8 million Floridians — more than 40 percent of the fall electorate — cast mail ballots.
The new hurdles could produce longer lines during both early in-person and Election Day voting, critics said.
In February, DeSantis hailed “the most transparent and efficient election anywhere in the country” — but in the same speech, he said more restrictions on mail voting were needed to “stay ahead of the curve.” DeSantis is a close ally of Trump, who spent much of 2020 deriding mail voting as rife with fraud.
The governor scheduled the bill-signing Thursday at the Airport Hilton in West Palm Beach, a short drive from Trump’s home at his Mar-a-Lago Club. The event was dubbed a rally “for the best governor in the USA.”
Taryn Fenske, communications director for DeSantis, said she did not know whether the governor’s office had invited Trump.
It also was not clear whether it was an official event or a campaign rally; reporters for The Washington Post and other news organizations were not allowed to witness the signing, which was broadcast exclusively on Fox News, according to a DeSantis aide. A reporter for the local CBS affiliate tweeted that the station was supposed to provide pool footage for the event and broadcast footage to news outlets around the state and country, but was blocked along with other journalists.
A few hundred people gathered to watch the signing, but many empty seats were visible. Shortly before the signing, a DeSantis aide rushed in with ceremonial bill portfolios and a baggie full of Sharpies. DeSantis received a standing ovation as he walked in. Later, the crowd could be heard chanting, “Four more years!”
The Florida law makes it harder to use drop boxes to deposit mail ballots, a voting method that was widely embraced last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The legislation prohibits mobile drop boxes, and it requires local election supervisors to staff all drop boxes and to allow ballots to be placed in them only during early-voting hours. Supervisors who leave a drop box accessible outside those hours are subject to a civil penalty of $25,000. The state’s association of county election supervisors opposes the law.
The legislation also limits who may turn in a voter’s ballot, allowing only certain family members to do so or limiting people to turning in the ballots of only two nonfamily members.
“We’ve had absentee voting in Florida for a long time,” DeSantis said in his signing remarks. “You request a ballot, you get it and then you mail it in. But to just indiscriminately send them out is not a recipe for success.”
Florida’s legislation comes after Georgia Republicans passed an extensive overhaul of that state’s voting rules, a measure that quickly emerged as a flash point in a state with a long history of disenfranchising voters of color. In Texas, GOP lawmakers have introduced bills that take aim at new means of voting embraced in cities such as Houston last year.
Florida Republicans rushed to curb mail voting after Trump’s attacks on the practice. Now some fear it could lower GOP turnout.
The restrictions proposed by Florida Republicans drew sharp criticism from Black lawmakers there, who rose one after another during a House debate Wednesday to condemn the legislation.
They said the bill would make voting particularly difficult for minorities, who more often struggle with transportation and work nonstandard hours in the service sector in Florida’s tourism-dependent economy, relying more heavily on after-hours drop boxes.
The additional barriers make it hard not to conclude that the law is intended to suppress the vote, they said — an ugly reminder of Florida’s embrace of Jim Crow laws in the 20th century.
Although much of the criticism of Senate Bill 90 comes from voting rights advocates who say it will disproportionately affect communities of color, some Republicans worry that it will make it more difficult for their voters to cast ballots, too — particularly the millions of Floridians who have voted by mail for many years.
One provision in particular has Republicans and Democrats alike confounded. It requires voters to reapply for mail ballots every two-year election cycle, rather than every two cycles, or four years, as the previous law allowed.
Rozsa reported from West Palm Beach, Fla.