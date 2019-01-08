In this Oct. 31, 2018 file photo, Florida Republican Senate candidate Rick Scott gestures during a campaign rally in Estero, Fla. (Chris O'meara/AP)

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) was sworn in on Tuesday, rounding out the ranks of the 116th Congress.

The arrival of Scott, who defeated Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.) in November’s midterm elections, cements Republicans’ 53-seat majority in the Senate. Democrats hold 45 seats, and there are two independents who caucus with Democrats.

While most new members were sworn in last week, Scott was delayed in joining the Senate because he was finishing out his term as Florida’s governor.

Senator-Elect Rick Scott (R-FL) was sworn into Senate by VP Pence after completing his term as Florida Governor today. Scott defeated Democrat Senator Bill Nelson in fall election and is 100th Senator in Senate of 53 Republicans, 45 Democrats and 2 Independents. pic.twitter.com/lYPkDrbgUc — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) January 8, 2019

Among those present for Scott’s swearing in by Vice President Pence on Tuesday were former Florida Republican senators Connie Mack III, Mel Martinez and George LeMieux.

Scott’s successor in the Florida governor’s mansion, Republican Ron DeSantis, was sworn into office Tuesday morning, with Scott in attendance.

Scott arrives in Washington at a moment when the partial government shutdown is on its third week, as President Trump has refused to sign a spending bill that does not fund a wall that he repeatedly vowed would be financed by Mexico.

During an interview Friday with The Washington Post, Scott said the shutdown was regrettable. But he offered no specific solution for breaking the impasse and would not say whether he agreed with Trump’s position.

Sean Sullivan contributed to this report.