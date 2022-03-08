Officers get close to him at street level and from a staircase above, identifying themselves as Seattle police and making multiple calls to “drop your weapon,” and “don’t do it,” the footage shows. But the man stands and starts moving toward officers with the gun still in hand, according to the footage.
He was then hit by multiple shots fired by officers. He died at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.
Police said the five officers who shot at the man are: Zachary Backman, Elijah Banks, Stephen Englund, Danielle Fine and Nicholas Soldati.
The Seattle Police Department’s Force Investigations Team, which responds to shootings by police officers, continues to investigate the shooting, police said.