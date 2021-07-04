“Elections have consequences,” said a June 3 letter to Garland from 36 House Labor Caucus members. “Now it is up to you to rescind former Attorney General Barr’s anti-union petition with the FLRA. Should the FLRA’s decision be allowed to stand, the ramifications and the legal basis for the decision will have an immediate negative effect on NAIJ and all its bargaining unit members. But it will have an equally, if not far more, profound impact on federal employees’ right to form and join a union. Any professional employee will be vulnerable to being characterized as a manager because the FLRA decision is so broad and provides no rationale for the departure from its prior precedent.”