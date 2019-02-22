A view of 'Trump Place' at 120 Riverside Boulevard on the west side of Manhattan. The building's condominium board announced Thursday that residents have voted to remove the 'Trump Place' sign. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

On Election Day 2016, six residential buildings called “Trump Place” stood in a row on Manhattan’s Upper West Side — a legacy of Donald Trump’s efforts to develop that site, and a sign of the Trump name’s enduring value in New York.

Soon, Trump’s name will be gone from all of them.

On Friday, the last building holding on to the name “Trump Place” announced that it would take down the president’s name, according to an email obtained by The Washington Post.

That email, sent out by the condo board at 220 Riverside Boulevard, said that it had held a vote of building owners, and that owners representing 83 percent of the building had cast votes.

“Of the 83 percent [that] voted, 74.7 percent voted to remove the signage, and 25.3 percent voted not to remove the signage,” the email said.

“Over the next several weeks, we will select a company to carry out the required work” of removing the signs, the board said.

This decision will not cost the Trump Organization any money. The condo board said that the president’s company still holds a contract to manage the building, and the contract was not affected by the removal of the sign.

The Trump Organization “continues to do an outstanding job in ensuring the financial and operational well being of the condominium,” the board’s email said.

Just one day earlier, the condo board at the second-to-last Trump Place building — at 120 Riverside — had announced its own decision to remove the president’s name from the building facade.

These decisions signal how Trump’s politics has become a weight on his brand in some of the foreign countries and liberal U.S. cities, particularly Manhattan, the city that gave him his start. At both of these buildings, residents were willing to spendmoney to remove any trace of Trump’s name from their facades.

Neither the condo board nor the Trump Organization immediately responded to a request for comment Friday. President Trump still owns his company, though he has handed day-to-day control to his sons Don Jr. and Eric.

President Trump spent decades as a developer in New York, and — even after these signs come down — his name will still adorn nine buildings in Manhattan, including Trump Tower.

But Trump Place was something unique: an entire neighborhood of buildings, all named in Trump’s honor. It was the result of decades of work, starting in the 1970s when Trump obtained an option to develop an old railroad yard along the Hudson River.

Trump had grand dreams for the site. He envisioned a “Television City” of studio buildings, or a “Trump City” of residential buildings, according to a history of the site in Politico.

None of those came true. Trump instead sold most of his stake to Hong Kong business executives, who built a string of residential buildings along the Hudson River, starting in the 1990s. Trump kept the contract to manage most of the buildings, and he saw his name go up on six of them.

It stayed up on all of them through Trump’s turn to scorched-earth politics, through his false accusation that President Obama was not a U.S. citizen, and through a presidential campaign in which Trump called for a ban on Muslims entering the U.S., called Mexican immigrants “rapists” and was shown on a video bragging about groping women without their consent. In other parts of Trump's business, old clients and business partners parted ways with him in this period.

Then Trump won. And, at Trump Place, the signs began to come down.

The first to remove the Trump Place signs, just a week after the 2016 election, were three apartment buildings.

Then, in 2017, a condo building at 200 Riverside also considered the idea. Before they made a decision, they got a letter from the Trump Organization, which said the building was required to keep up the sign, by a licensing agreement signed in 2000.

If it was removed, Trump lawyer Alan Garten said, the company “will have no choice but to commence appropriate legal proceedings.”

The building at 200 Riverside sued the Trump Organization instead, and a judge ruled it could remove the sign if it wanted. Last October, it did.

That left just two “Trump Place” buildings — the ones that voted to remove the sign this week.

Elsewhere, President Trump’s name has also come down from three hotels, in Toronto, Panama and Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood.