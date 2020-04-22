Maas said he has spoken with his counterparts in recent days. “We noted, and no one disputed this, that significant parts of the decisions from the summit in Paris have not yet been implemented,” he said.
“That’s why it is important to give a new impetus to the decisions and the implementation of the decisions,” he said. The foreign ministers agreed to hold a video conference next week, he said, without specifying a date.
Last week, Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed rebels exchanged 34 prisoners.
Germany and France brokered a 2015 peace agreement for eastern Ukraine that was signed in Minsk, and have since sought to shepherd its implementation. But it remains unclear when their leaders will hold another summit with Russia and Ukraine.
