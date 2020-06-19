“If there was one criticism I would level against the president, he didn’t hire very well,” Mulvaney said. “He did not have experience at running government, and didn’t know how to put together a team that could work well with him.”

The conversation came amid this week’s buzz over Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton’s tell-all book about his time in the White House, in which he describes a morally-corrupt president fixated on his own political success.

The list of Trump administration officials-turned critics is long and includes former defense secretary Jim Mattis, former Navy secretary Richard Spencer and former secretary of state Rex Tillerson.

Mulvaney claimed most of the people now chiding the president are from the military and said, “that’s not the personality that works well with Donald Trump who is a small-business man who did extremely well.”

Trump famously said during the 2016 presidential election that if he becomes president he would “surround myself only with the best and most serious people. We want top of the line professionals.”

But in the past three and a half years, there’s been high turnover in the White House, and Trump has attacked many of the people he once hired, such as former attorney general Jeff Sessions, whom he now despises.

At an event at the White House on Thursday, as reporters were escorted out of the room, one correspondent yelled to the president: “Why do you keep hiring people that you believe are wackos and liars?” — the names he’s called Bolton.