Former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi has joined Ballard Partners, a lobbying firm led by a lawyer with ties to President Trump whose Washington operations have expanded significantly since Trump arrived in the White House.

Just last week, the firm announced it was hiring former White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah to help launch a new media group.

Bondi, an early supporter of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, had been talked about as a potential replacement for Attorney General Jeff Sessions. In November, Trump told reporters that “I’d consider Pam Bondi for anything” in his administration. The president subsequently picked current attorney general nominee William Barr.

Bondi left office earlier this month after serving eight years as attorney general in Florida.

A news release from Ballard Partners said she has been hired to lead the firm’s corporate regulatory compliance practice.

In a statement, the firm’s president, Brian Ballard, praised Bondi as “one of Florida’s most accomplished Attorneys General” and said she had “earned a reputation among her colleagues as one of the toughest law enforcement officials in the country.”

Ballard, whose firm is rooted in Florida, has represented Trump’s company in Tallahassee.