The three-time premier and media tycoon had been recently pictured with an old friend, businessman Flavio Briatore, who was hospitalized after testing positive to COVID-19 last month. Berlusconi had tested negative at the time.
Berlusconi has recently gained new attention on Italy’s political scene ahead of regional elections in late September, when his centrist Forza Italia party could prove crucial for a possible win of the center-right opposition.
