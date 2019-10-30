Juul is the best-selling e-cigarette brand in the U.S., marketing several flavored nicotine solutions for use with its battery-powered device. The company is under siege from federal and state regulators amid an explosion of underage vaping.

A company spokesman said Wednesday the allegations that Juul shipped tainted product are “baseless.” The spokesman said the executive was fired because he failed to meet expectations for the job.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

