Edwards built a reputation as a moderate in the conservative Utah Legislature, which she says she intends to continue in Congress. She also joined a group of other women with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during the 2020 presidential race who urged voters to defeat President Donald Trump.
“Like most Utahns, I’ve watched as politics have become divisive and dysfunctional,” Edwards said in a statement. “Things need to change. It’s time we have a leader in Washington who will stop bickering, and just put the people of Utah first.”
Edwards graduated from Brigham Young University with a degree in home economics. She also received a master’s degree in marriage and family therapy and has worked as a therapist.
Lee, a two-term incumbent, unseated longtime Sen. Bob Bennett in 2010 as part of a wave of victories by tea party-backed candidates that year. Lee easily won re-election in 2016 by defeating Democratic political newcomer Misty Snow.