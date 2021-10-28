“A Misdemeanor Complaint against former Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has been filed in Albany City Court,” state courts spokesman Lucian Chalfen said in a statement. “As this is a sex crime, a redacted complaint will be available shortly.”
A Cuomo spokesman declined to comment on the news.
According to a copy of the complaint, the alleged incident took place in December 2020. It states that Cuomo “did intentionally, and for no legitimate purpose, forcibly place his hand under the blouse shirt of the victim” and “onto her intimate body part.”
“Specifically,” the complaint continues, Cuomo touched the victim’s “left breast for the purposes of degrading and gratifying his sexual desires, all contrary to the provisions of the statute in such case made and provided.”
The victim is not named in the complaint. But Brittany Commisso, a former executive assistant to Cuomo, has publicly accused him of similar actions and has filed a criminal complaint against him in Albany. An attorney for Commisso did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The 165-page report released by the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James in August found that Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees, creating a hostile work environment for women in violation of state and federal law.
Investigators laid out a devastating portrait of Cuomo’s behavior and extensive examples of unwanted touching. Witnesses also described an environment in the governor’s office that was abusive and vindictive, with one of the women who came forward targeted for retaliation through the release of her personnel file, investigators said.
Cuomo has denied the allegations. “That never happened,” he said in August about the claim that he groped an executive assistant’s breast. He said other complainants sought to “unfairly characterize and weaponize everyday interactions,” noting his tendency to greet women and men warmly.
In a joint interview with CBS’s “This Morning” and the Albany Times Union later that month, Commisso identified herself as the person described only as “Executive Assistant #1” in James’s report.
Commisso told investigators from the attorney general’s office that she planned to take Cuomo’s actions “to her grave” but grew upset after hearing him deny inappropriately touching women.
When asked why she had filed the criminal complaint against Cuomo, Commisso told CBS News correspondent Jericka Duncan “it was the right thing to do.”
“The governor needs to be held accountable,” Commisso said.
