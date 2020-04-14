Former president Barack Obama plans to endorse Joe Biden on Tuesday, according to a person close to the decision who was not cleared to discuss it publicly, giving the presumptive presidential nominee a significant boost as he seeks to coalesce support in the Democratic Party.

The endorsement by Obama, who remains one of the most popular and influential figures in the party, marks the 44th president's public reemergence in a contest in which he largely tried to stay out of the spotlight as two dozen Democrats fought for the nomination.

Obama is expected to release a video supporting Biden. His support will come a day after Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) endorsed Biden in an event that was livestreamed.

NBC News first reported Obama’s plans.