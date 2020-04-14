Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont endorsed Joe Biden on Monday, less than a week after he ended his own presidential campaign. Biden put out two proposals, on health care and student loan debt, after Sanders dropped out, in a bid to appeal to the left of the party. Democrats have felt an unfamiliar optimism as the party has coalesced around a single candidate earlier than most expected.

