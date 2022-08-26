Former St. Louis aldermen plead guilty to bribery charges

ST. LOUIS — Two more former St. Louis alderman pleaded guilty Friday to federal corruption charges, admitting that they took bribes from a small business owner in exchange for approving legislation authorizing property tax breaks.
Boyd also pleaded guilty to a separate, two-count wire fraud indictment that said he fraudulently sought $22,000 from an insurance company for damaged vehicles he lied about owning, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
Former Alderman John Collins-Muhammad pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of bribery, racketeering and wire fraud.
If U.S. District Judge Stephen Clark accepts the plea agreements, each faces a maximum of four years in prison and will pay restitution.
All three men were released on bail until their sentencing hearings in December. They all resigned in recent months.