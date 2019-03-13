Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said Wednesday he would establish an informal partisan veto in Congress if he is elected president, pledging to refuse to sign any bill unless it is supported by members of both parties.

He made the un­or­tho­dox proposal, which risks grinding Congress to a halt if Democrats or Republicans are united in opposition to a bill, as he launched a second phase of his effort to drum up support for a possible independent presidential campaign with a policy speech in Miami.

“I would not sign any legislation — none — into law that does not have bipartisan support,” Schultz said. “We need to be candid with the American people and admit, yes, that both sides have good ideas if we work together.”

The speech was the first of a series of policy addresses Schultz plans to make in coming weeks to lay out his vision of a post-partisan presidential campaign. His advisers say he has been encouraged by the reception to his book tour over the last six weeks, despite criticism from many Democrats that he could divide the anti-Trump vote, a notion he rejects.

Wednesday’s speech marked the beginning of an effort to add specifics to his broad appeals for bipartisanship and centrism. Schultz is gambling that despite the evident partisan passions of the moment, there remains an appetite for a centrist message that views both parties as edging toward extremism.

Schultz, who has never held political office, has said he plans to decide by summer whether to run. “I will do everything I can to fight for the center, where the vast majority of Americans stand,” he said Wednesday. “And I want today to ask you to answer the call and join me.”

Speaking at Miami Dade College, Schultz promised to nominate only Supreme Court justices who could be confirmed by two-thirds of the Senate, and he challenged Republican and Democratic candidates to join him in this pledge.

Shifting the court to the right has long been a central goal of conservatives, who argue that the justices had a liberal tilt that twisted the Constitution. Their approach has prompted growing anger and pushback from the left, and it is not clear what kind of nominee could get a two-thirds vote in the Senate.

“The courts have become yet another battlefield in the ongoing war between Democratic and Republican leaders,” Schultz said. “These battles have undermined our faith in the rule of law and the impartiality of the entire judicial system. All of this has to change.”

He said he would fill his cabinet with Democrats, Republicans and Independents, including “a greater share of women than any previous president.”

He promised to get the federal budget under control and “address the reckless growth of the national debt,” and he vowed to “reduce, not expand, executive authority” on the part of the president.

Recent years have seen a surge of sometimes-angry activism in both parties. Schultz’s calculus, challenged by other candidates, is that this divide does not reflects the mood of most Americans, who are turned off by what he calls extremist ideas and tactics on both sides.

“We have to reverse the trend of winning by any means necessary,” he said Wednesday.

He promised to work to end the practice of partisan gerrymandering, drawing legislative and congressional districts to preserve one party’s power. That process is controlled by the states, not Washington, but Schultz said he would push for independent commissions to draw those districts in the future.

Many Democrats have reacted coldly to Schultz’s potential candidacy, as well as his message that both parties are losing their moorings, saying he could siphon off voters from the effort to unseat Trump. Schultz has said he would ensure his candidacy does not do that.

On Wednesday, he pledged that if he wins in 2020 he will bring the brand that made him a billionaire to the White House.

“I can promise you this: I’ll have members of both parties to the White House for coffee — Starbucks coffee — as often as I can,” he said.