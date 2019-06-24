A House panel is releasing information that it says “points to a partisan and discriminatory effort” behind the Trump administration’s move to add a question on citizenship to the 2020 Census, just days before the Supreme Court is expected to rule on the matter.

In a memo to members of the House Oversight Committee, the panel’s Democratic staff said that James Uthmeier, a former senior adviser and counsel to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, had refused to answer “dozens of questions” but that he had nonetheless “confirmed key information” about the effort to add the citizenship question.

“Mr. Uthmeier disclosed that Secretary Ross directed him to begin examining the citizenship question within weeks of being sworn in as Secretary and that they had multiple conversations about it well before any request came from DOJ — erasing any doubt about the inaccuracy of Secretary Ross’ claim that he added the citizenship question ‘solely’ at DOJ’s request,” the memo reads.

Ross originally told Congress that his decision to add the question came solely in response to a December 2017 Justice Department request, but lawsuits later produced emails showing that Ross, who oversees the Census Bureau, had been pushing for the question for months before that.

The Justice Department earlier this month dismissed the allegations that it hid the government’s true motives, calling them “frivolous.”

The Oversight Committee voted earlier this month to hold two Cabinet officials — Ross and Attorney General William P. Barr — in contempt of Congress in connection with the administration’s efforts to shield documents related to its decision to add the citizenship question.

The panel is recommending a full House vote on contempt, although the timing of such a vote remains unclear.

In a statement issued Tuesday morning, the panel’s chairman, Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.), said the Trump administration “claimed that the only reason it wanted to add the citizenship question was to help the Department of Justice enforce the Voting Rights Act, but that claim has now been exposed as a pretext.”

“Official after official appearing before the Committee have refused to answer questions about the real reasons behind their effort, but the mounting evidence points to a partisan and discriminatory effort to harm the interests of Democrats and non-Whites,” he said.

The Supreme Court heard arguments in the case in April and is scheduled to issue a ruling by the end of June. The issue was rushed to the Supreme Court because the Commerce Department said it needs an answer this summer to print census forms.

Last week, the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to deny a request to send the census question case back to a lower court. Lawyers for civil rights organizations, meanwhile, had asked the high court to put off a ruling on the issue in the wake of new allegations that the question was added with the input of a Republican strategist, Thomas Hofeller.

Hofeller wrote a 2015 study showing that adding the question would give an electoral advantage to Republicans and non-Hispanic whites. Documents suggest that Hofeller was communicating with the Trump administration about the question in 2017 and earlier with a census official.

The oversight panel released transcripts Tuesday of interviews with four people on the matter. They include Uthmeier; John Gore, the principal deputy assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s civil rights division; Gene Hamilton, a former DOJ and Department of Homeland Security official; and Kris Kobach, a former Kansas secretary of state who once headed Trump’s voter integrity commission.

David Nakamura contributed to this report.