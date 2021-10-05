According to a Politico report in July, Grisham’s former boyfriend, Trump White House aide Max Miller allegedly “pushed her against a wall and slapped her in the face in his Washington apartment” in 2020. The report cited three people familiar with the incident. Miller denied the accusation in the Politico report through his lawyer.
Miller is running for Congress in Ohio. Trump endorsed his GOP primary campaign in February.
“One day, while meeting with Mrs. [Melania] Trump alone, she asked how I was holding up after our breakup,” Grisham wrote in the Post op-ed, which comes as she is promoting a new book about her time in the White House. “My eyes started to well up. I had been holding in the fact that the end of our relationship had become violent, reaching its worst point on the day I left. I told the first lady that he got physical with me.”
A Miller campaign spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In response to the Politico story, Miller’s attorney, Larry Zukerman, told the news outlet in a statement in July that Miller “has never, ever assaulted Ms. Grisham in any way whatsoever.”
Trump had touted Miller as the best candidate to unseat Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio), who was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach the former president on a charge of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.
Facing a tumultuous primary against Miller, Gonzalez announced last month that he will not run for reelection, citing a desire to “build a fuller family life” as well as “the toxic dynamics inside our own party.”
Miller, who grew up in northeast Ohio’s Shaker Heights, has made his campaign all about his allegiance to Trump. He worked on Trump’s campaign before joining the administration in the White House. Trump has lavished Miller with praise and called him a true Ohioan as he faces accusations of conveniently moving back to the district to run for office.
Some of Miller’s past troubles have been highlighted during the campaign, including being charged with assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in 2007 after punching another man in the back of the head and running away from police. He pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges, and the case was later dismissed as part of a program for first offenders, court records show.
In 2009, Miller was charged with underage drinking, a case that also was later dismissed under a first offenders’ program.
In a 2018 interview with The Post, Miller said the arrests several years ago were mistakes that he would not repeat. “Growing up, everyone makes mistakes,” he said. “Who I was in the past is not who I am now.”
Marianna Sotomayor and Robert O’Harrow Jr. contributed to this report.