As part of an agreement with prosecutors, Levy pleaded to fewer charges than federal prosecutors brought last year when they indicted him for the deaths of three veterans and a scheme to cover up years of drug and alcohol use on the job.

Duane Kees, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, charged Levy with three counts of involuntary manslaughter and 28 counts of mail fraud, wire fraud and false statements to law enforcement officials. He had been scheduled for a Sept. 8 jury trial in U.S. District Court in Fayetteville.

AD

AD

In keeping with public health restrictions in the coronavirus pandemic, Levy entered his guilty plea before Judge Timothy Brooks via a Zoom video conference as his attorneys, federal prosecutors, reporters and victims watched. The case attracted national attention and brought to light flaws in VA’s oversight of problem doctors.

Levy was dressed in a gray striped prison jump suit and spoke through a black mask into a computer in the county jail in Fayetteville, where he has been held since his arrest last August. He said he knowingly entered a false diagnosis for a veteran whose biopsy he reviewed, then falsified records to claim that his deputy had concurred with his diagnosis.

Levy faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for mail fraud and eight years for manslaughter, although under federal sentencing guidelines, the judge could be more lenient.

AD

AD

The plea begins to bring to a close a rare criminal case against a government physician whose misconduct led to more than 3,000 misdiagnoses, at least 15 deaths and medical harm to dozens of veterans, VA officials have acknowledged to members of Congress and investigators.

Levy read almost 34,000 pa­thol­ogy slides from aging veterans during 12 years as chief pathologist at the VA hospital in Fayetteville and in leadership roles on multiple oversight boards and medical committees. He failed to properly diagnose cancers and many other serious illnesses, investigators have said, mistakes that caused delayed medical care for an unknown number of veterans and led to unnecessary treatment for others.

“Amen,” Eva Chick said on Wednesday when she learned that Levy planned to plead guilty to manslaughter. Her father-in-law, Robert Thomas Chick, died in 2017 at age 70 of a lung cancer that Levy had missed two years earlier, investigators determined.

AD

AD

When Chick finally was diagnosed — weak and his breathing labored — the cancer had metastasized. He died five months later.

His daughter-in-law said she wishes that Levy “would have gotten more than what he’s getting.”

“He killed all those people,” she said. “Why did they get him for just one death?”

Within months of Chick’s death, VA gave Levy a bonus for stellar performance after he completed a three-month, inpatient alcohol treatment program, one of several missteps in his supervision, records show.

Kelly Copelin said he felt a similar disappointment. The retired Air Force master sergeant was prescribed antibiotics for an earache in 2015 after a biopsy Levy read came back negative.

AD

Thirteen months later, Copelin’s neck and throat cancer was discovered at Stage 4 — and the treatment that saved his life was so invasive that today he cannot swallow food. He eats intravenously because of the damage to his throat.

AD

“Does it surprise me? No,” Copelin said of Levy’s plea bargain. “Does it upset me? Yes. Look at everybody he’s hurt. They’re focusing on one case. It’s a slap in the face.”

VA fired Levy from the Fayetteville Medical Center in 2018 after an arrest for driving under the influence. The arrest prompted an 18-month review of his cases dating back 12 years. It discovered that almost 10 percent of his diagnoses involved clinical errors, more than 10 times the normal misdiagnosis rate of 0.7 percent for pathologists.

AD

Levy’s termination followed a tumultuous tenure during which his colleagues in the pa­thol­ogy lab complained that they witnessed erratic behavior from him while on the job.

Inspector General Michael Missal began an investigation of Levy’s actions and of agency missteps in overseeing and addressing his behavior. In their indictment last year, prosecutors alleged that the complaints against Levy went unheeded.

AD

Following an earlier incident of erratic behavior, Levy had entered a program for impaired physicians in Mississippi in 2016 and returned to work. But a year later he appeared at a meeting of fellow pathologists and oncologists, and was unable to stand and slurred his words, according to documents and interviews.

AD

His medical privileges were suspended but he continued to perform administrative work until his DUI arrest.

To avoid detection of his severe substance abuse problem, Levy used his knowledge of toxicology and the science of blood testing and urinalysis to devise a dangerous solution, prosecutors alleged.

He routinely took a substance called 2-methyl-2-butanol (known as 2M2B) to mask the alcohol level in his blood, prosecutors said. The substance, not approved for individual use, cannot be detected in routine tests for drugs and alcohol. And it can be lethal if too much is taken.

AD

VA officials have called Levy’s misconduct an isolated case. But the case drew attention to what investigators, Congress and veterans groups have called a lax system of oversight of poor-performing physicians, who often are reassigned rather than dismissed.

AD

The agency said it has added oversight of small specialty staffs across the system — as was the case in Fayetteville — to ensure “independent and objective oversight.”

The Fayettville VA hospital director, Kelvin Parks, said in a statement before Levy’s court appearance, “The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks is thankful this now former, fired employee will be brought to justice, and hopes that today brings some closure to Veterans and their families.”

Parks said VA has implemented a system-wide policy that requires hospitals with two or fewer doctors in a given specialty to have outside providers conduct peer reviews of their work to ensure “independent and objective oversight,” among other changes.

AD

AD

The hospital said it has settled tort claims with five veterans or families that were hurt by Levy’s conduct.

Bryan Smith, a Memphis attorney representing about 15 families whose loved ones either died or suffered medical harm, said the agency has offered some settlements. “But the offers have not been much, and we haven’t resolved any of the claims,” said Smith, of counsel to the Whetstone Law Firm in Little Rock.

He said VA has rejected some claims on the premise that even if Levy misread their pathology slides, other physicians outside the VA system soon caught their cancers or other illnesses, so no medical harm was done.

Smith said he rejects that premise. “For many of these veterans, there would have been less radical treatment options if Levy had not misread their slides,” he said.

Levy’s attorneys, Mark Hampton and John Everett, did not return calls for comment before his plea.

AD