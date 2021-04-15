His office says that, over the past two weeks, he experienced symptoms associated with a slow heart rate and underwent the procedure in Virginia in response.
Pence is considered a likely 2024 presidential candidate if former President Donald Trump declines to run again.
He is expected to deliver his first public speech since leaving office later this month in South Carolina.
