Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who left his post last year after a turbulent tenure, has landed a job with the Trump-aligned America First Action super PAC.

Spicer, who was known for his combative press briefings and was caricatured on “Saturday Night Live,” will be a spokesman and senior adviser to the group, which works to elect candidates who support the agenda of the president.

“Sean Spicer is one of the most well-known and well-respected political insiders of our time,” Brian O. Walsh, president of America First Action, said in a statement. “Only a select few will ever fully understand the pressure, privilege, and responsibility that come with standing at the Presidential press podium. Sean’s unparalleled political experience, communications savvy, and strong commitment to this administration’s agenda make him an invaluable addition to our organization.”

[Sean Spicer announces book to ‘set the record straight’ about Trump’s campaign, presidency]

Spicer said in a statement that he is “honored to join a team whose mission is to help fulfill the President’s promises to the American people, while helping elect officials who will do the same.”

A book written by Spicer, “The Briefing,” is set to be released in July through Regnery Publishing, which bills itself as “the country’s leading publisher of conservative books.” Spicer said in an interview on Fox News late last year that the book would “set the record straight” on what he called a “mass amount of incorrect and malicious attacks on the president” during his tenure.

Since leaving the administration, Spicer has continued to champion Trump and his agenda, often appearing as a commentator on Fox stations.

Key Trump loyalists have earned tens of thousands of dollars through their firms for providing communications and fundraising consulting and other services to America First Action since 2017.

According to the group’s Federal Election Commission filings, former Trump campaign manger Corey Lewandowski’s consulting business, former campaign spokeswoman Katrina Pierson’s firm, former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke’s firm and former campaign digital media director Brad Parscale’s business all earned at least tens of thousands of dollars each.

A firm founded by Marty Obst, an adviser to Vice President Pence and a former Pence campaign manager, also provided fundraising consulting services.

Earlier this year, America First Policies, an advocacy group affiliated with the super PAC, hired Carl Higbie, a former Trump administration official, as director of advocacy.

.