Former vice president Joe Biden defends his record on racial issues to Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.) as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) listens during the second night of the first Democratic presidential debate in Miami, on Thursday. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

— Four hours of debating spread out over two nights has scrambled the Democratic presidential primary race, exposing decades-old racial wounds and ripping open newfound divisions that moved the next phase of the race into uncertain territory.

The high-profile debates in the most crowded presidential primary in history helped clarify the race in several ways. Former vice president Joe Biden, whose standing atop the polls has been the defining characteristic of the first months of the primary, showed how fragile his lead has become as his record, his age and his ideology came under repeated attack in the second session.

Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) had the most personal and captivating performance, delivering a drumbeat of searing lines Thursday that eventually led her to confront Biden as she questioned his 1970s-era stance — one he still holds — opposing federally-ordered busing as a way to integrate schools.

[Harris upstages Biden and Sanders with dominating performance]

“And, you know, there was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school every day,” Harris said, at times looking directly at Biden as he gazed elsewhere. “And that little girl was me.”

In a single moment, it allowed Harris to showcase her ability to tap into minority and female voters, the two guiding forces of the Democratic base, while simultaneously casting Biden as deeply out of touch. Biden attempted to defend his record — “it’s a mischaracterization of my position across the board” — but also appeared flustered by a full-frontal attack that was raw and personal.



Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) speaks during the Democratic primary debate on Wednesday in Miami. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

“I’m the guy that extended the Voting Rights Act for 25 years,” he said. “I’ve also argued very strongly that we, in fact, deal with the notion of denying people access to the ballot box. I agree that everybody, once they, in fact — anyway, my time is up. I’m sorry.”

In a primary campaign that began six months ago and has grown to 24 candidates, the two days of debate offered the clearest opportunity yet for voters to begin bringing some order to the sprawling field.

By luck of the draw, Wednesday’s initial debate of 10 candidates featured only one of the most popular — Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts — and while heavy with policy prescriptions did not often venture onto charged turf. Thursday’s debate featured the two finishers in nearly all national polls, Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.), and by contrast was often rambunctious, with candidates speaking over one another, jumping in without being called upon, and begging moderators to recognize them.

Most of the 10 onstage Thursday used their speaking opportunities to cast a positive image, attempting to take full advantage of the largest audience before which they had ever appeared. They invoked President Trump’s name 69 times over two nights, using him as a main mobilizer of Democratic discontent, but they also showcased vastly different theories of how to win the general election and very different assumptions as to which positions would make it difficult to defeat Trump.

Candidates like Biden, as well as Sen. Michael F. Bennet (Colo.) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, cast themselves as pragmatic and willing to build a broad bipartisan coalition. Others — particularly Warren and Sanders — called for a revolution that would disrupt current economic and political systems.

The candidates divided on issues that could prove problematic in a general election, such as whether they favored abolishing private insurance in favor of a government health-care plan. Over two nights, four of the 20 candidates raised their hands in assent when asked if they favored a fully government-based system — Harris, Warren, Sanders and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio — while the rest favored some expansion of current medical coverage.

“There are a lot of politicians who say, ‘Oh, it’s just not possible. We just can’t do it, have a lot of political reasons for this,’ ” Warren said. “What they’re really telling you is they just won’t fight for it. Well, health care is a basic human right, and I will fight for basic human rights.”

All 10 candidates on the second night said they would favor allowing undocumented immigrants access to a government health insurance plan, a more liberal position than that taken by President Barack Obama. (The question was not asked during Wednesday’s debate.)

The shaking-out imposed on the race by the two-night event came in both positive and negative forms. Julián Castro, the former San Antonio mayor and Obama administration Cabinet member who has struggled to gain attention, sought to capitalize on his speaking minutes Wednesday by touting a deep knowledge of policy, particularly on border issues; his positive reception has given his campaign hope that it will make a fresh impression on voters.

As he and Warren got off to strong starts Wednesday, one of their onstage challengers, former congressman Beto O’Rourke, struggled to demonstrate the energetic charisma that led him to burst onto the national stage last year during the U.S. Senate race in Texas.

On Thursday, as Harris took on Biden in a manner her campaign hopes will vault her into the top tier of candidates, another competitor, Sanders, campaigned on the same agenda as he did in 2016, albeit in a primary that is vastly more complicated.

While he argued that he was the first of the candidates to press on many liberal fronts, Sanders took hits from challengers who said his democratic socialist ideology would backfire in a race against Trump.

“He has changed the game,” said Nina Turner, a co-chair of the Sanders campaign and a frequent surrogate. “He won the debate last night, and he won the debate tonight, because we’re having a conversation about his platform.”

Asked why voters might not instead vote for a younger candidate who has embraced Sanders’s ideas, she responded, “There’s a whole lot of copies, and that’s a beautiful thing. It’s easy for folks to come along in 2020, after he’s done all the heavy lifting.”

Along with political positioning, matters of race took on new urgency over the course of the two nights.

De Blasio talked about telling his son — who is biracial — that he needed to be cautious when dealing with police. Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.) noted that he lived in a neighborhood that has experienced shootings.

But the biggest explosion came on Thursday night when Harris, who is of Jamaican and Indian descent, confronted Biden over his willingness to tout his work with segregationist senators, as well as his opposition to school busing.

Biden was one of the only candidates who did not come into the post-debate spin room to advocate for himself, leaving several surrogates to defend him.

Rep. Cedric L. Richmond, a co-chairman of Biden’s campaign, said he wasn’t certain about the entirety of Biden’s position on busing. But he suggested that it should not be a problem because voters should prioritize his partnership with Obama.

“All of that was out there when the first African American president of the United States decided to pick Joe Biden as his running mate and he had the vice president’s back every day of a week,” Richmond said. “So I’m not sure that voters are going back 40 years to a nuanced conversation to decide.”

“If you want to put Vice President Biden’s record on civil rights beside anybody else, I think he’ll stand the test of time,” said Symone Sanders, a top Biden adviser who, like Richmond, is African American. “What Vice President Biden did in the White House, as vice president to President Obama, is more indicative of who he is now, what kind of president he would be, than something he did or said 40 years ago.”

Harris, however, had already moved on. Within hours of her onstage challenge to Biden, T-shirts were on sale on her campaign website featuring a picture of Harris as a child. The listing gave a name for the shirt: “That little girl was me.”

David Weigel and Chelsea Janes contributed to this report.