Sputnik said the journalists went to the police to report the attacks and the agency lost contact with them. Later, it said, investigators raided Sputnik’s office and detained the bureau’s editor-in-chief.
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the matter with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Sunday. Sputnik said the journalists were released hours later.
Turkish authorities have not commented on the matter.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.