Sylla, a lawyer from the Normandy town of Rouen, where she was born, is a member of French President Emmanuel Macron’s Republic on the Move! party. In her tweet, she said she was “more determined than ever!”
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted his support and described the targeting of Sylla as “vile.”
He said France won’t “cede an iota to the hateful ideology of these extremist groups.”
The same photo and two others like it were posted on a Telegram channel seemingly set up by a Normandy wing of the anti-immigration far-right group.
A posting on the channel said the militants’ protest at the lawmaker’s office in the outskirts of Rouen was “to remind her of the need for priorities: help the French!”
