But many French Muslims say the draft law limits religious freedom and unfairly targets them, and say France already has enough laws to fight terrorist violence. Critics call the bill a political maneuver by Macron to win support from conservative and far-right voters ahead of next year’s presidential election.
The bill is expected to win approval in the National Assembly, which is dominated by Macron’s centrist party, as well as the conservative-led Senate.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.