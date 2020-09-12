Paris authorities designated areas such as the Champs-Elysees Avenue off-limits, and parts of the Paris metro along the famed avenue were temporarily closed.
The yellow vest movement began in fall 2018 to protest a fuel tax hike that was said to punish the poorest French. Named for the florescent vests motorists are required to carry in France, it morphed into more than a year of weekly anti-government protests that caused multiple deaths and hundreds of injuries.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.