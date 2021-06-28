French politics had long been dominated by the Socialists and Gaullist conservatives, but both forces were derailed by electoral losses and leadership crises. The Republicans party has been out of power since then-President Nicolas Sarkozy lost a reelection bid in 2012. Unpopular Socialist President Francois Hollande, who did not seek a second term, was supplanted by Macron, his economy minister, who swept from the wings to run in 2017 with a newly created party — and faced off against Le Pen.