Concerns about the threats grew with the publication last month in France Soir, a daily that has given voice to COVID-19 doubters, of an unsigned commentary taking down the medical establishment over the issue and naming names of doctors and scientists. The commentary, since revised, concluded with a cryptic reference to “La Veuve” (The Widow), a word once used to denote the guillotine. It was the last straw for the collective of doctors and scientists.